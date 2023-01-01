Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the November 30th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Euro Manganese in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Euro Manganese Price Performance
Shares of EUMNF remained flat at $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. Euro Manganese has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22.
Euro Manganese Company Profile
Euro Manganese Inc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral assets. Its principal property is the 100% owned Chvaletice manganese project, which is involved in the re-processing of a manganese deposit hosted in historic mine tailings located to the east of Prague, the Czech Republic.
