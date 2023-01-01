Everipedia Hits 24-Hour Volume of $14.53 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Everipedia token can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Everipedia has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $57.07 million and $14.53 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Everipedia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.67 or 0.00461381 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000193 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $486.30 or 0.02926248 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,906.36 or 0.29523650 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everipedia’s official website is iq.wiki.

Everipedia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The IQ token is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the future of knowledge. The IQ token powers IQ.wiki, the world's largest cryptocurrency encyclopedia. The IQ token is both a governance and DeFi token with IQ stakers governing the platform and earning rewards. The token is managed by BrainDAO and backed by BrainDAO's treasury of IQ tokens, stablecoins, blue chip NFTs, and other digital assets.The IQ token is integral to IQ.wiki. IQ token holders who stake their tokens with the HiIQ staking system, vote on governance decisions involving both the platform and the IQ token itself. IQ token stakers also earn IQ token rewards from staking their tokens with HiIQ and for contributing to the IQ.wiki platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.