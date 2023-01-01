Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Short Interest Update

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decrease of 44.6% from the November 30th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Evertz Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EVTZF remained flat at $9.36 during trading on Friday. Evertz Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $12.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

