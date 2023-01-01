Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Short Interest Update

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decrease of 44.6% from the November 30th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Evertz Technologies Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS EVTZF remained flat at $9.36 during trading on Friday. Evertz Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $12.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78.
About Evertz Technologies
