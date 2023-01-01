Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,100 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the November 30th total of 188,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 92,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Evogene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Evogene by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 34,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Evogene by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 67,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Evogene by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 156,716 shares during the last quarter. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Aegis dropped their price target on Evogene from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Evogene Stock Up 6.1 %

About Evogene

Shares of NASDAQ EVGN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.70. 98,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,874. Evogene has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $0.83.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

Further Reading

