Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the November 30th total of 929,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 418,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Excelerate Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 31.67.

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EE traded down 0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 25.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,306. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 26.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 24.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Excelerate Energy has a 1 year low of 18.31 and a 1 year high of 31.13.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported 0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.22 by 0.17. The firm had revenue of 803.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 260.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

