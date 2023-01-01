Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Plans Dividend of $0.16

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1575 per share by the business services provider on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th.

Experian Stock Down 1.9 %

EXPGY stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day moving average of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Experian has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $49.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXPGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 3,250 ($39.22) to GBX 3,200 ($38.62) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 3,000 ($36.21) to GBX 2,900 ($35.00) in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 3,400 ($41.03) to GBX 3,200 ($38.62) in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

