Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Short Interest Down 43.7% in December

Shares of FRCOY stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $60.57. 12,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,844. Fast Retailing has a one year low of $43.47 and a one year high of $64.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.45.

Shares of Fast Retailing are going to split on Monday, February 27th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, February 27th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, February 27th.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Fast Retailing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies, and other goods and items.

