FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 721,200 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the November 30th total of 602,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.86.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial Price Performance

Shares of FBK traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.14. 110,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,475. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $47.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.27.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $133.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.70 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FB Financial will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James W. Iv Cross acquired 5,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.06 per share, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,950,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $2,583,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,568.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James W. Iv Cross bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.06 per share, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,668.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FB Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FB Financial by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,399,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,527,000 after acquiring an additional 399,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,319,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,047,000 after purchasing an additional 45,267 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 17.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,169,000 after purchasing an additional 237,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,446,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,244,000 after purchasing an additional 92,312 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FB Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,433,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,695,000 after buying an additional 25,228 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.