Fetch.ai Price Tops $0.0910 on Major Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for about $0.0910 or 0.00000550 BTC on popular exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $74.55 million and approximately $5.44 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00064823 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00056721 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00023853 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007578 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003267 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

