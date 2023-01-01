Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Short Interest Up 47.6% in December

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,080,000 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the November 30th total of 6,150,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $67.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,604,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,626,582. The firm has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $56.53 and a twelve month high of $122.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 122.88%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

