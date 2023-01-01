First Ascent Asset Management LLC Has $5.99 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,269 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for 1.2% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $5,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,637,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,008,000 after purchasing an additional 175,065 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,225,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,815,000 after acquiring an additional 88,912 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,605,000 after acquiring an additional 105,907 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,384,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,457,000 after acquiring an additional 95,593 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,347,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,428,000 after acquiring an additional 39,205 shares during the period.

GSIE opened at $28.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.72. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $35.63.

