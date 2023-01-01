First Ascent Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUSC. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $397,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 118.0% in the second quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,899,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NUSC stock opened at $34.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.82. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.