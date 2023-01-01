First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 48.2% from the November 30th total of 19,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 132,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Trading Down 0.5 %

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.26. 78,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,602. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.68.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 92.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.33%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently -46.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the third quarter worth about $39,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the second quarter worth about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 42.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC raised its stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 121.5% during the second quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 63,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 34,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

