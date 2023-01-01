First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Receives $61.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.14.

FR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Industrial Realty Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 592.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $48.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

