First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 41.8% from the November 30th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $12,833,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 6.2% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 31,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 46.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 49.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:FPA traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.56. 359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,254. First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $32.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.36.

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.329 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is an increase from First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

