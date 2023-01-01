First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the November 30th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTHI traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.33. The company had a trading volume of 57,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,154. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $23.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average is $19.97.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTHI. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 23,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter.

