First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the November 30th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FTHI traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.33. The company had a trading volume of 57,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,154. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $23.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average is $19.97.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.