First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Down 21.1% in December

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the November 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.76. 137,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,395. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $22.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.28.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
