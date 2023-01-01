First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Short Interest Update

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,600 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the November 30th total of 190,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. SFI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 109.1% in the first quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 28,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 13,956 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 27.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of FPXI stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.86. The stock had a trading volume of 84,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,404. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.04 and its 200-day moving average is $39.68. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $33.73 and a 1-year high of $58.04.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.