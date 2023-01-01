First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Short Interest Update

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the November 30th total of 6,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

First United Stock Performance

FUNC traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $19.65. 5,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,741. The firm has a market cap of $130.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.78. First United has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. First United had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $19.84 million for the quarter.

First United Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. First United’s dividend payout ratio is 15.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUNC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in First United by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First United in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First United by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First United by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First United by 0.5% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 243,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First United in a research note on Monday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

