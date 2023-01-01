Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Trinity Financial Advisors LLC

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 1.5% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1,025.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,255 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.07. 1,956,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,721,630. The stock has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.49 and its 200 day moving average is $99.84. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $110.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.60.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.