Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Fletcher Building Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FCREY remained flat at $6.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35. Fletcher Building has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $10.07.
About Fletcher Building
