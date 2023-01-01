Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Short Interest Up 43.7% in December

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,100 shares, an increase of 43.7% from the November 30th total of 264,500 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Flux Power Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLUX traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.97. 84,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.18. Flux Power has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average is $3.27.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.45 million. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 98.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flux Power will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Flux Power

Flux Power Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 2.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 385,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 6.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 8.1% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after acquiring an additional 225,609 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Flux Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Flux Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

