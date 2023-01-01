Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Short Interest Up 43.7% in December

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,100 shares, an increase of 43.7% from the November 30th total of 264,500 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.
Flux Power Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FLUX traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.97. 84,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.18. Flux Power has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average is $3.27.
Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.45 million. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 98.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flux Power will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Flux Power Company Profile
Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.
