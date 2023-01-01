FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Receives $134.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.30.

FMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $124.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. FMC has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $140.99.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 29.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FMC will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 44.87%.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,040.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in FMC by 7.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in FMC by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 1.0% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in FMC by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in FMC by 1.0% in the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

