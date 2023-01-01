Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Short Interest Down 21.4% in December

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 655,800 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the November 30th total of 834,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Foresight Autonomous by 434.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 288,010 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 98.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 212,537 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 478.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 94,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Foresight Autonomous Stock Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ FRSX traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.42. 358,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,935. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62. Foresight Autonomous has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85.

About Foresight Autonomous

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of sensor systems for the automotive industry in Israel and internationally. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.

