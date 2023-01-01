Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Short Interest Down 16.3% in December

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the November 30th total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forte Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 14.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the first quarter worth $75,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 40.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 186,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

Forte Biosciences Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FBRX traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 109,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,942. Forte Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences ( NASDAQ:FBRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Forte Biosciences will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.