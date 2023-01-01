Frax (FRAX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.58 Million

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Frax token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00006005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a total market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $2.58 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Frax has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Frax Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,018,393,133 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

