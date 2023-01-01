Frax Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last week, Frax has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Frax has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $2.82 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00006012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Frax

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,018,393,133 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

