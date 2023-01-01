FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $105.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.32. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $116.37.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.