FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

SCZ opened at $56.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $73.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.34.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

