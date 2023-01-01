FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.8% of FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 70,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 108,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $51.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day moving average is $39.59.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

