FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $266,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WJ Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Infini Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 140,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,433,000 after buying an additional 90,510 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,344.1% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 16,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $266.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.49. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $402.28.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

