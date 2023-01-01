FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $568,000 Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,278 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.00.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $559.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $233.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $519.27 and a 200-day moving average of $505.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $672.19.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

