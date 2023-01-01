FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $918,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,334 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,351,667,000 after acquiring an additional 435,380 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,699,643 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,685,629,000 after purchasing an additional 87,998 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,327,056,000 after purchasing an additional 22,791 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,280,891 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,494,965,000 after purchasing an additional 21,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Adobe by 22.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $336.53 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $575.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $328.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.11.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,554 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

