FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 184 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 63,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,804 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 131,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 21,637 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 48,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.94.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $66.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.27 and a 200 day moving average of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.44%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

