FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.05.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE opened at $428.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The firm has a market cap of $127.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

