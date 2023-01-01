Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,310,000 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the November 30th total of 33,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Full Truck Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YMM traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,376,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,678,519. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $7.42. Full Truck Alliance has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $10.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full Truck Alliance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,157,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,490,000 after purchasing an additional 134,670 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 111,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,143,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

