Function X (FX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $63.76 Million

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. One Function X token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000943 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $63.76 million and approximately $447,552.72 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002749 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.33 or 0.00461021 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.69 or 0.03012072 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,884.24 or 0.29500631 BTC.
About Function X
Function X’s genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx.
Function X Token Trading
