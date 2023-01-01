G999 (G999) Price Tops $0.0015 on Exchanges

G999 (G999) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, G999 has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $8,777.83 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00065183 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00057823 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00024310 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007654 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000228 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003156 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

