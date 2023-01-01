Gafisa S.A. (GFASY) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on January 10th

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0257 per share on Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th.
Gafisa Stock Performance
Shares of Gafisa stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.45. Gafisa has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $9.09.
Gafisa Company Profile
