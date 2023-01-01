Gafisa S.A. (GFASY) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on January 10th

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0257 per share on Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th.

Gafisa Stock Performance

Shares of Gafisa stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.45. Gafisa has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $9.09.

Gafisa Company Profile

Gafisa SA operates as a homebuilder under the Gafisa brand name in Brazil. The company engages in the development, sale, and brokerage of residential units, such as luxury buildings with swimming pools, gyms, visitor parking, and other amenities for higher and middle-income customers; entry-level buildings and house units for middle-low-income customers; and commercial units.

