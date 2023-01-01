Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Short Interest Up 25.3% in December

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the November 30th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Galecto

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Galecto by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Galecto by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 60,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 14,479 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Galecto by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 20,547 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Galecto during the 2nd quarter worth $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Galecto Price Performance

Shares of GLTO stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 115,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,932. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -0.05. Galecto has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $3.33.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto ( NASDAQ:GLTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.14. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Galecto will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

