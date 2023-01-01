Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Short Interest Down 30.7% in December

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the November 30th total of 103,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on GAMB shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Gambling.com Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Gambling.com Group from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gambling.com Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 41.0% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,630,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,462,000 after buying an additional 473,949 shares during the period. Yarra Square Partners LP lifted its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 45.5% in the second quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 156,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 49,121 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 21.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gambling.com Group Price Performance

Shares of GAMB stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.15. 104,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,437. Gambling.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31. The company has a market cap of $309.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $19.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.32 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gambling.com Group will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St.

