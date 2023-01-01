GateToken Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $216,260.88 (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. GateToken has a market capitalization of $327.32 million and approximately $216,260.88 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can now be purchased for about $3.02 or 0.00018194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GateToken has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00013949 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00037310 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037190 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005836 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00227664 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About GateToken

GateToken is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 3.02240665 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $273,204.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

