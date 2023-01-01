General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,173 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.74.

NYSE:GM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.64. 11,807,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,535,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.49. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.10%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

