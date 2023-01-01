Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.50-$5.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.37 billion-$2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.38 billion.

Genesco stock opened at $46.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Genesco has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $72.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.76. The company has a market cap of $580.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.90.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $603.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.23 million. Research analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Genesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Genesco by 41.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Genesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Genesco during the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

