GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Short Interest Down 29.8% in December

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the November 30th total of 27,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of GigaMedia stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 10,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,308. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39. GigaMedia has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $2.97.

GigaMedia ( NASDAQ:GIGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 71.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.28% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

