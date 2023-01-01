GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Major Shareholder Sells $2,396,633.40 in Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) major shareholder Divesh Makan sold 53,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $2,396,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

GitLab Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $45.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.94 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.48. GitLab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $90.75.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. Research analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in GitLab by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in GitLab by 3,816.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after buying an additional 177,687 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,143,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GTLB. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of GitLab to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.54.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.