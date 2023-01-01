GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Major Shareholder Sells $2,396,633.40 in Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) major shareholder Divesh Makan sold 53,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $2,396,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
GitLab Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $45.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.94 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.48. GitLab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $90.75.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. Research analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have commented on GTLB. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of GitLab to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.54.
GitLab Company Profile
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
