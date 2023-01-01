Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Short Interest Update

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Stock Performance

GJNSY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.20. The stock had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.65. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $26.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 220.00 to 225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 202.00 to 195.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 263.00 to 260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.50.

About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

