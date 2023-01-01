Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Short Interest Update

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,120,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the November 30th total of 5,160,000 shares. Approximately 9.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Global-e Online Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of GLBE traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.64. 1,128,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,403. Global-e Online has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average of $25.07.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 53.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $105.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global-e Online will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Global-e Online by 11.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 1st quarter worth about $688,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Global-e Online by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after buying an additional 88,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Global-e Online by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 22,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

GLBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.44.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

