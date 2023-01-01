Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Short Interest Down 25.9% in December

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 536,300 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the November 30th total of 724,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Cloud Computing ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOU. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 47,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 31,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

Global X Cloud Computing ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.03. 527,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,878. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $14.34 and a twelve month high of $26.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average of $16.72.

