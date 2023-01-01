Gode Chain (GODE) Trading Down 1.3% This Week

Gode Chain (GODE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last week, Gode Chain has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. Gode Chain has a market capitalization of $148.51 million and $459,176.77 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gode Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0298 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gode Chain Profile

Gode Chain was first traded on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gode Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

